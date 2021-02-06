हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
indian pro music league

Indian Pro Music League: Neha Bhasin turns captain for Delhi Jammers backed by Shraddha, Shakti and Siddhant Kapoor

The singer started off her career with a reality show almost 2 decades ago and there has been no looking back for her ever since. She has to her credits, some of the finest songs including the likes of Dhunki, Jag Ghoomeya, and more.

Indian Pro Music League: Neha Bhasin turns captain for Delhi Jammers backed by Shraddha, Shakti and Siddhant Kapoor

New Delhi: In what is definitely a first of its kind, India will soon be airing the Indian Pro Music League this month. Produced by Fathom Pictures, the IPML will air on ZEE TV and ZEE5. The league will have a total of six different teams, each associated with various celebrities in Bollywood and sports. Each team will have popular playback singers as captains, a reality show star and a fresh talent.

Headlining one of the teams, Delhi Jammers is none other than India's first-ever female pop stars, Neha Bhasin along with Sajid Khan and Ankush Bhardwaj. After her successful stints with the songs Tu Ki Jaane and Kehnde Rehnde under her label, Neha is back with another interesting project. The singer started off her career with a reality show almost 2 decades ago and there has been no looking back for her ever since. She has to her credits, some of the finest songs including the likes of Dhunki, Jag Ghoomeya, and more.

Backing the team is none other than actress Shraddha Kapoor with father Shakti Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

As the captain of the team, Neha said, "The music league can do wonders for this art form, ensuring that there is a mix of great music and a sense of competitive spirit as well. Hence, it was an instant yes for me. I have always been a supporter of independent music and attempt to promote the same through my label. Being a part of this league is just another attempt to do the same."

She further added, "This is the first time that something has been happening with all kinds of talents coming together, and I am looking forward to seeing how everything rolls out. Reality shows have been around, but there has been none like this, and that is exactly what will set everything apart."

 

