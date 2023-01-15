India's Divita Rai misses out on Miss Universe crown, but slays in the 'Dil Se' cape- Watch

New Delhi: Miss Universe 2022 this year took place in the American city of New Orleans, Louisiana and the winner is Miss USA. United States' R'Bonney Gabriel has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2022. India was represented by a 25-year-old model Divita Rai who last year was crowned as 'Miss Diva Universe.'

Divita made it to the top 16 this year and slayed the competition. For the cape round, Rai opted for a gorgeous cape by a Punjabi artist who is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The model turned many heads with her amazing avatar. Divita commanded the ramp in pink swimwear and a couture cape made by Param Sahib. According to her social media posts, the 'Dil Se' cape is an ode to unconditional love and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

The 71st Miss Universe was crowned by India's Harnaaz Sandhu, the 22-year-old winner of the 70th Miss Universe competition. She made a stunning entrance on the stage, donning a gorgeous blue lehenga.

The 16 finalists this year were from India, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Laos, Australia, Haiti, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru, Trinidad & Tobago, Colombia, the United States, Spain, and Venezuela. As the crown was taken home by R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA, Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela became the First Runner-Up while Andreína Martínez of the Dominican Republic bagged the second runner-up position.