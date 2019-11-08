close

Amitabh Bachchan

Indisposed Amitabh Bachchan cancels visit to KIFF inauguration

Indisposed Amitabh Bachchan cancels visit to KIFF inauguration

Kolkata: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is indisposed since Thursday night and in a lot of discomfort, which led him to cancel his scheduled presence here to inaugurate the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

"Amitabhji comes here every time. But he could not turn up. Since last night he is unwell. So doctors have restricted his movements. He is suffering a lot since last night," Banerjee said at the inauguration programme. Bollywood star Shah Rukh opened the festival in Big B's absence.

Banerjee said he got a message from Bachchan early on Friday morning informing her about his indisposition.

"He contacted me, Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) also. .. We pray for his long life and good health.

"Today though he could not come, I believe Amitji's mind is with this festival. We cannot think of this film festival without him," she said.

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanKIFFMamata BanerjeeShah Rukh KhanKolkata International Film Festival
