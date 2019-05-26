close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Priyanka Chopra

Initially Priyanka Chopra was keen to do 'Bharat': Salman Khan

While he believes Priyanka is a hard-working actress, who efficiently maintains her career in Bollywood as well as in the American entertainment industry, he said it takes guts to leave one of the biggest films of her career to get married.

Initially Priyanka Chopra was keen to do &#039;Bharat&#039;: Salman Khan
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: It was Priyanka Chopra Jonas who had initially shown keen interest to be a part of "Bharat", according to superstar Salman Khan who says her last-minute exit from the film was "embarrassing".

Now that the film is over and ready for release, does he think that Priyanka may have been a wrong cast choice for the role?

Salman said in a media interaction here: "No, not a wrong cast. But initially, Priyanka was very keen to do this film. Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) and we all thought it was Katrina Kaif's film. But Katrina and I did 'Tiger Zinda Hai' just before that and Ali said that we need a girl who is ‘Hindustani'.

"I tried telling him, 'Why can't she (Katrina) pull off this role? She has been living in India for the last 20 years.' But then Ali said, ‘Priyanka ka phone aaya tha… (we got a call from Priyanka)' and it is also true that Priyanka and my sister Arpita Khan are good friends.

"After all this, the ‘Nick story' happened, the embarrassing thing happened and she chose to get married."

Salman said: "Look, she did the right thing. She did what she wanted, and Katrina got what she deserved. She (Priyanka) informed us five days before the schedule was supposed to start... she must have thought that in this way I would get upset with her and will never work with her.

"She spoke to me saying, 'Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, 'Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film."

While he believes Priyanka is a hard-working actress, who efficiently maintains her career in Bollywood as well as in the American entertainment industry, he said it takes guts to leave one of the biggest films of her career to get married.

Priyanka, soon after leaving "Bharat", opted for "The Sky Is Pink".

"Bharat" is releasing on June 5.

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraBharatSalman KhanKatrina KaifEid releasePriyanka Chopra Jonas
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate a year of togetherness

Must Watch

PT14M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Know about PM Narendra Modi's new slogan ''Nara''