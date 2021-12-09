हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

'Insecure': On VicKat's D-Day, Deepika Padukone brutally trolled for unarchiving her marriage pics!

On Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding day, Deepika Padukone unarchived her marriage pics with Ranveer Singh on Instagram.

&#039;Insecure&#039;: On VicKat&#039;s D-Day, Deepika Padukone brutally trolled for unarchiving her marriage pics!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone took fans back to her grand wedding ceremony with hubby Ranveer Singh as she unarchived her old wedding posts on Instagram. Incidentally, it was on the same day as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. 

From her wedding invitation to all the festivities, the 'Piku' actress unarchived pictures and refreshed our memories from her star-studded wedding. However, fans were a little irked by her gesture since it fell on the same day that Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was tying the knot with 'Sardar Udham' actor Vicky Kaushal. 

Deepika was trolled brutally and labelled as 'insecure' and 'attention-seeker' by netizens. Many felt she was attempting to steal the spotlight away from Katrina as the whole nation is buzzing with updates from their secretive marriage. 

Take a look at the unarchived posts:

deep

 

Coming to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, instead of a traditional nighttime wedding, the couple has decided to have a day wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

As per a source, the wedding rituals will take place between 3 pm and 7:30 pm today at the royal property. The couple has completed the tradition of 7 pheres as per the latest update.

It is also believed that Vicky and Katrina will get married in two ceremonies, honouring both their traditions and customs. Vicky is Punjabi, whereas Katrina's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim.

