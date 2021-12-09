हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina-Vicky wedding LIVE: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and others to reach Jaipur today

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 9, 2021 - 10:03
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat Indian wedding will take place tonight on December 9, 2021. The duo has managed to keep all the details hush-hush but still all eyes are on the big fat starry Indian wedding. The couple is getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. 

The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

Catch all the LIVE updates from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding in Jaipur:

 

9 December 2021, 10:00 AM

According to sources, top film and sports personalities including Amitabh Bachchan with family, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to reach Jaipur today for the Vikat wedding. 

9 December 2021, 09:33 AM

The Sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday, followed by the Haldi ceremony on Wednesday.

9 December 2021, 09:33 AM

Ten varieties of sweets weighing around 80 kg were sent to the wedding venue, including 'Moong Daal Barfi', 'Gujarati Bakhlaya', 'Kaju Pan' and 'Choco Byte', among others.

On Thursday, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla shall be sent to the venue, apart from sweets.

9 December 2021, 09:31 AM

The guests at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district are savouring Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop, as per IANS report. 

READ FULL STORY HERE: ViKat Wedding: Guests savour 'Mawa Kachori', 'Gond Pak' and other Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies

 

