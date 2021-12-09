Katrina-Vicky wedding LIVE: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and others to reach Jaipur today

9 December 2021, 10:00 AM
According to sources, top film and sports personalities including Amitabh Bachchan with family, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to reach Jaipur today for the Vikat wedding.
9 December 2021, 09:33 AM
The Sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday, followed by the Haldi ceremony on Wednesday.
9 December 2021, 09:33 AM
Ten varieties of sweets weighing around 80 kg were sent to the wedding venue, including 'Moong Daal Barfi', 'Gujarati Bakhlaya', 'Kaju Pan' and 'Choco Byte', among others.
On Thursday, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla shall be sent to the venue, apart from sweets.
9 December 2021, 09:31 AM
The guests at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district are savouring Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop, as per IANS report.
