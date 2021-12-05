Did you know Aayush Sharma worked as a background dancer for THIS Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song?

New Delhi: 'Antim: The Final Truth' actor Aayush Sharma recently revealed that he had worked as a background dancer for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewan's song titled 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend'.

In an interview with a leading daily, Aayush said that he got the opportunity to star as a background dancer in the Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer after he requested a friend to get him a background part in the film

He said that he wanted to visit Mehboob Studios and this seemed like the most appropriate way to visit it.

Aayush told Aaj Tak, "I got to know that in Mehboob Studios Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani shoot was happening. I called my friend and asked to give me some work in the background. I told him that I will get to learn how shooting happens if I work in the background. So, I was roaming in YJHD's song Dilli Wali Girlfriend. For the first time, I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform and how shoots take place. This was my first visit to Mehboob Studios. So, the biggest excitement was going to Mehboob Studios for this song."

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's 'Antim: The Final Truth' has crossed over 50 cr worldwide by its second weekend and still stands strong at Box Office, which is a sure shot indicator of its massive success.

The story revolves around the face-off between a Sikh police officer (Salman Khan) and a gangster (Aayush Sharma), and like the original, it explores the hard conditions faced by farmers that pushes some of them towards crime. The film is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.

On the personal front, Aayush Sharma is married to Arpita Khan who is Salman Khan's sister.

