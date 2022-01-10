हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aaliyah Kashyap

Inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s birthday bash: Huge dessert spread, kisses from boyfriend Shane Gregoire

Aaliyah Kashyap turned a year older on Jan 9 (Sunday) and now she shared a sneak peek for her grand celebration. Check out the recent pictures over here.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap turned 21 years old on Sunday (Jan 9) and so in order to make her day even more special, she threw a lavish party on the occasion.  Aaliyah has now shared a sneak peek of her grand celebration on her Instagram account and also thanked all her fans and well-wishers for their wishes. 

 

She took to her Instagram account and wrote, “21st birthday dump.. I just want to thank everyone for all the sweetest birthday dms, edits and messages, i’m so grateful for each and everyone one of you.. thank to you to everyone who made my day so special despite the current circumstances… also thank you to @rakshithaharimurthy @risston.co for making my small brunch so special…”

Inside the b’day celebrations, Aaliyah can be seen making faces while her boyfriend Shane Gregoire kisses her on the cheek. 

Her house was all decked up with great décor from pastel shades balloons to streamers, everything was on point. 

Aaliyah also shared a video of the wide range of desserts which were present on her special day, be it macarons, cinnamon rolls or a cupcake, anything and everything was present at her party. 

Her video was full of decorated candles and with plaque cards which read- ‘Aaliyah’s 21st’. 

In other pictures, her boyfriend Shane along with another friend were seen making goofy faces while holding a photo booth prop at the party. Aaliyah also posed for shutterbugs along with her other friends including Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali. 

Well, it seems like Aaliyah’s best friend Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, did not attend the party as it happened at midnight. 

However, her bestie Khushi joined her virtually, when Aaliyah was about to cut her cake at the midnight. Sharing the screenshot of their video call, Khushi wished Aaliyah: “Happy birthday, my pumpkin” on her social media account. 

 

