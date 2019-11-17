close

Amitabh Bachchan

Inside Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya's birthday party

Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya rang in her eighth birthday on Saturday. The birthday bash was attended by the star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's little munchkin Abram, Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi.

Inside Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai&#039;s daughter Aaradhya&#039;s birthday party

In the pictures, Aaradhya can be seen cutting a large cake with Aishwarya and Abhishek by her side. Amitabh Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan are also seen accompanying their little munchkin as she blows out the candles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their wedding was a private affair with only families and close friends in attendance. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhaya in November 2011. 

 

