Inside Alia Bhatt's fab birthday party with sister Shaheen and her BFFs

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt ringed in her 27th birthday with sister Shaheen Bhatt and her BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal in an undisclosed location. Pictures and videos from the intimate birthday bash have been shared by Alia and others on Instagram and they are proof of the fun the divas had. Dressed in a white shirt and grey shorts, Alia cut two birthday cakes amidst loud cheers from her BFFs.

Take a look at the photos and videos from Alia's birthday party.

On Instagram, Alia's family - mother Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen - wrote special messages for the birthday girl and posted priceless pictures of them with her.

"Happy Birthday my baby girl! To me, this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that! Lots of love always and always ... Mama," read Soni's birthday wish for Alia.

Pooja shared three pictures with the captions 'them, 'now' and 'forever' while Shaheen in her lengthy post, wrote that she's grateful for Alia.

(Images Courtesy: Instagram/@poojab1972)

Alia Bhatt is one of the most top-rated stars of Bollywood having worked in blockbuster films such as 'Gully Boy', 'Raazi', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Udta Punjab' and 'Highway'. Her upcoming projects are 'Brahmastra', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Sadak 2' and 'RRR'.

Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt!