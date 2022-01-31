हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amrita Arora

Inside Amrita Arora's birthday bash: Kareena, Malaika, Karisma attend starry party - In Pics!

Actor Amrita Arora's girl gang, including sister Malaika, BFF Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, threw a midnight bash for her 44th birthday.

Inside Amrita Arora's birthday bash: Kareena, Malaika, Karisma attend starry party - In Pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Amrita Arora's girl gang, including sister Malaika, BFF Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, threw a midnight bash for her 44th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared pictures from the party, in which the girls can be seen hugging Amrita. A huge chocolate birthday cake can also be seen in the picture.

ba

Further, Bebo wrote, "Happy birthday to my BFF. No one like you. This is us," along with lots of heart emoticons.

Malaika also shared a picture in which the divas can be seen wearing party caps. Malaika's close make-up artist Mallika Bhat can also be seen in the photo.

 

In the caption, Malaika wrote, "The glue to our gang ...happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial .... Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat."

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other. 

 

