Inside Deepika Padukone’s Bhutan Trip: Forests, Monasteries, Mountains, Food, Kids & More; See Pics

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone flooded her Instagram feed on Saturday with pictures from her latest trip to Bhutan. The series of photos started with a solo picture of Deepika, in which, the ‘Piku’ actor can be seen sitting on a rock in the woods. The actor was dressed in a black athleisure outfit, suggesting that she went for hiking.

Later on, she went on sharing breathtaking pictures of the scenic Bhutan, covering sky, forest, religious places, rivers, bridges and what not! The last frame of the series shows Deepika posing with a few kids. Apart from this, Deepika also shared glimpses of the mouth-watering delicacies she had on her trip.

Probably the actor went for solo travel as her husband Ranveer Singh or any other family member is not seen with her in any frame. Earlier few pictures and videos from her trip went viral. On Instagram, the official page of YourCafe Restaurant shared pictures of the actor with the staff. In the photos, Deepika wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses. "Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, Your Cafe, Bhutan. It's been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul," the team captioned the post. Deepika used the same caption for all the pictures. It`s called "#landofthethunderdragon." In another picture from her hiking to Tiger`s Nest in Taktsang, Paro, Deepika posed with a woman trainer.

See the pics shared by Deepika Padukone from her mesmerizing trip to Bhutan

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has already started the shoot of `Fighter`. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, `Fighter` also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in The Intern remake with Big B.