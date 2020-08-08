हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Inside Irrfan Khan's old beachside house through son Babil's lens - Take a look!

Babil shared pictures of their old beachside house where the family stayed before they moved to the city.

Inside Irrfan Khan&#039;s old beachside house through son Babil&#039;s lens - Take a look!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The bundle of talent and legendary actor, Irrfan Khan's absence is felt the most by his family, friends and fans. Irrfan's elder son Babil, who makes sure to share a thing or two about his amazing father on social media nowadays, gave a sneak-peek into their lives and it's a joy ride. 

Babil shared pictures of their old beachside house where the family stayed before they moved to the city. Babil in one of the photo captions wrote: This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work.

Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Memories at that house by the beach. Part II.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Memories at that house by the beach, Part I

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on

The pictures do hit you hard and suddenly you are on a nostalgia trip!

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before. 

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - and had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock. 

Irrfan, you are missed every day!

 

Tags:
Irrfan KhanIrrfanBabilirrfan's sonSutapa SikdarIrrfan's CancerIrrfan's deathbabil khan
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED to grill Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet, brother Showik on Monday, Siddharth Pithani to be probed today
  • 20,88,611Confirmed
  • 42,518Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M8S

Air India plane crash : 18 people, including two pilots killed in plane crash at Kozhikode