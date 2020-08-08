Inside Irrfan Khan's old beachside house through son Babil's lens - Take a look!

New Delhi: The bundle of talent and legendary actor, Irrfan Khan's absence is felt the most by his family, friends and fans. Irrfan's elder son Babil, who makes sure to share a thing or two about his amazing father on social media nowadays, gave a sneak-peek into their lives and it's a joy ride.

Babil shared pictures of their old beachside house where the family stayed before they moved to the city. Babil in one of the photo captions wrote: This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work.

Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.

The pictures do hit you hard and suddenly you are on a nostalgia trip!

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before.

The actor par excellence battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour - and had undergone treatment for it in London. He first informed about his illness on social media sending fans into a state of shock.

Irrfan, you are missed every day!