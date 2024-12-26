Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Christmas with a vibrant pyjama party alongside her friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress reposted her friend Nikita Chowhan’s post featuring Janhvi and her other friends, including Radhika Ambani. In the image, Janhvi is seen smiling as she happily poses with her friends.

Earlier, Orry gave fans a glimpse of the festive spirit on November 30 by sharing an adorable Instagram Story featuring Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor decorating their Christmas tree. Janhvi was seen mid-decoration, casually dressed in a simple t-shirt and black-and-white checkered pants, while Khushi looked cozy in pajamas.

Orhan also delighted everyone with a glimpse of a star-studded bash held in Jamnagar. He celebrated Christmas with Janhvi, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, her rumored beau Vedang Raina, and Radhika Ambani.

Orry took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos and a vibrant reel from an eventful evening in Jamnagar, capturing the festive vibes. Among the highlights was a video showcasing a Christmas dance sequence featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Vedang Raina, and Khushi Kapoor. The group grooved to the beats in solo shots around a grand, beautifully adorned Christmas tree.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to make their first-ever on-screen pairing in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama “Param Sundari.”

The makers recently unveiled the motion poster and also announced the release date: July 25, 2025. Both actors shared the motion poster on their Instagram handles, writing, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

In addition to Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”