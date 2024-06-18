Advertisement
Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Sea Trip With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, BFF Orry & New Gang Member Manushi Chhillar - Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Generation next star Janhvi Kapoor has a massive fan following, who love to dig out details of her personal and professional life. Be it her upcoming movies, net worth or boyfriend - fans wanna know all! Recently, her BFF and social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani vlogged a short sea trip with Janhvi and others enjoying their private time.

JANHVI AND SHIKHAR ON A SEA TRIP

Viral Bhayani, a popular pap shared the video on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption: Janhvi with her rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Orry vlogged a short sea trip of friends where Orry, Janhvi, Shikhar, Manushi, and Veer were chilling together.

What's interesting is the new entrant in this glam gang. Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar was also spotted chilling with this new gang of friends. 

Janhvi looked hot in her printed short strappy dress and was seen hanging out with her rumoured partner Shikhar Pahariya. 

JANHVI KAPOOR AND SHIKHAR PAHARIYA'S LOVE LIFE

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits. A few days back, the actress hogged attention for wearing a necklace chain with Shikhar Pahariya's nickname on it (Shiku). The duo are allegedly dating and this gesture certainly cements the rumour further. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.  

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria directs, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

 

