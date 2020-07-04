Inside Kangana Ranaut's idyllic picnic date with family in the hills - In pics

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress and director Kangana Ranaut is having the most of lockdown period. She is utilising this break to spend quality time with family and indeed she's having loads of fun, it seems. Her sister Rangoli Chandel took us through their fam-jam picnic in the hills and it is breathtaking.

Rangoli shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. She wrote: On our parents request Kangana planned a picnic for the family, before the rains here they wanted to enjoy summer outdoors, even though we are in green zone but it was a long a tedious process to get permissions, thanking all the authorities in Himanchal to help us with required permissions, it was a much needed family outing

The view is simply awe-inspiring, isn't it?

Kangana is surely making the best use of this quarantine break, we say!