Kapil Sharma

Inside Kapil Sharma's first episode shoot of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' amid coronavirus outbreak - Watch

The nation celebrates Eid-al-Adha on August 1, 2020. The show will be telecast over the weekend. 

Inside Kapil Sharma&#039;s first episode shoot of &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039; amid coronavirus outbreak - Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has begun the shoot of his much-loved 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, film and television shoots were stalled pan India for around 3 months. Now, with unlock 3.0 in place, shoots have begun with some relaxations and social distancing norms followed as precautionary measures. 

Kapil Sharma took to social media and shared inside videos of his first episode shoot amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sonu Sood graced the show as his first guest and talked about how he helped the migrant workers get back home amid this global crisis. In the videos, Kapil can be seen singing legendary Ghazal singer Ghulam Ali's renditions on stage in Eid special episode.

The nation celebrates Eid-al-Adha on August 1, 2020. The show will be telecast over the weekend. 

 

