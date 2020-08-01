Inside Kapil Sharma's first episode shoot of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' amid coronavirus outbreak - Watch

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has begun the shoot of his much-loved 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, film and television shoots were stalled pan India for around 3 months. Now, with unlock 3.0 in place, shoots have begun with some relaxations and social distancing norms followed as precautionary measures.

Kapil Sharma took to social media and shared inside videos of his first episode shoot amid coronavirus pandemic.

Don’t miss the first episode of #TKSS after a long break with the Hero of #2020 @SonuSood paji tomorrow 9:30 pm @SonyTV #TheKapilSharmaShow stay safe pic.twitter.com/2XHpss1cTm — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 31, 2020

Thank u for coming bhai hamesha ki tarah bahut mazaa aaya. Give my regards to everyone at home Eid mubarak https://t.co/7D0S65UGr3 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 31, 2020

Wish u a very happy birthday ⁦@SonuSood⁩ paji keep inspiring the world with ur noble work. Health, happiness, prosperity n more power to u pic.twitter.com/ytbwTjea1d — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 30, 2020

Sonu Sood graced the show as his first guest and talked about how he helped the migrant workers get back home amid this global crisis. In the videos, Kapil can be seen singing legendary Ghazal singer Ghulam Ali's renditions on stage in Eid special episode.

The nation celebrates Eid-al-Adha on August 1, 2020. The show will be telecast over the weekend.