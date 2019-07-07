close

MS Dhoni

Inside MS Dhoni's birthday celebrations with Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Sakshi and Ziva

Happy birthday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The cricketer turned 38 on Sunday and birthday wishes are pouring in for him on social media.

Images Courtesy (L-R): Instagram/@hardikpandya93, @rishabpant

First, happy birthday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The cricketer turned 38 on Sunday (July 7) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him on social media. #HappyBirthdayDhoni and #Mahi are the two top trends on Twitter and also, it's flooded with pictures of Dhoni. 

Post India's victory against Sri Lanka in Headingley in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Dhoni's birthday celebrations kickstarted with his wife Sakshi, little daughter Ziva, colleagues Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and other friends.

Sakshi treated us to pictures from inside the celebrations, in which we can see Dhoni's face smeared with cake. In another post, Dhoni can be seen cutting three cakes with Ziva while the other surround him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Happy birthday," Sakshi captioned an adorable photo of herself and Ziva with 'birthday boy' Dhoni.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Bday 

Happy Bday boy !

Hardik Pandya posted Boomerang videos of himself with Dhoni and wrote, "Happy birthday, Mahi bhai! Every day spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life. Swipe right to see the fail one." 

Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot!

"Happy birthday, Mahi bhai. Thank you for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always," read Rishabh Pant's caption for Dhoni.

Here are some more pictures from Dhoni's birthday party.

Team India has qualified for the semi-finals and they will play against New Zealand to get a spot in the final match of World Cup 2019. The semi-finals will be hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9. 

Tags:
MS DhoniDhoni birthdayHardik PandyaRishabh PantSakshi DhoniDhoni daughter Ziva
