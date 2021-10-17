हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Hegde

Inside Pooja Hegde's elegant lemon-themed birthday brunch with friends - Pics

Take a look at the fun-filled, vibrant pictures from Pooja Hegde's lemon-themed birthday brunch with her friends.

Inside Pooja Hegde's elegant lemon-themed birthday brunch with friends - Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South actress Pooja Hegde turned 31 years old on October 13 and she celebrated her birthday with full-on enthusiasm as her friends and fans showered her with love.

On Saturday (October 16), the 'Radhe Shyam' actress took to Instagram to share beautiful glimpses into her fun brunch with friends.

She looked uber stylish in an off-white, deep neck cut sleeveless top and white high-waisted pants. Pooja had also donned hoops and hipster glasses which looked stunning on her. The whole party appeared to be lemon-themed with lemon yellow colours splashed on most of the decor.

Her friends and family had also dressed in shades of white and pastel yellow.

Take a look at the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

On the work front, Pooja has a countrywide lineup of big-budget films including 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam' with Prabhas, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Salman Khan, 'Acharyaa' with Chiranjeevi and 'Ram Charan', 'Thalapathy 65' opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

She was last seen in the film 'Most Eligible Bachelor' alongside Akhil Akkineni which released on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra.

