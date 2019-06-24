close

Priyanka CHopra Nick Jonas

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' evening in Paris - See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, just like this, forever!

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas&#039; evening in Paris - See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nickjonas

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making the most of their time in Paris, where they arrived over the weekend for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding. 

Amidst the hustle-bustle, the much-in-love couple went for a boat ride and Nick treated us to a monochrome picture of them, striking a romantic pose. "The city of love," read Nick's caption. The photo features Priyanka in front of Nick, who holds his wife adorably. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The city of love 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

That's a beautiful picture, Priyanka and Nick!

Priyanka and Nick are dated for a few months before marrying in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jodhpur. After the wedding, Priyanka keeps shuttling between India and the US for her work-cum-personal commitments. 

The couple's Instagram timelines are full post of mushy posts with and for each other and they go viral instantly. Here are a few recent ones.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That smile. 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That kinda day.. #husbandappreciation

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #Cannes2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Meanwhile, speaking about Sophie and Joe, this will be their second wedding. The 'Game Of Thrones' star and the singer tied the knot in May in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. The Paris wedding is said to a family-only affair and will also be attended by close friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 me 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her  @sophiet

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', her first Hindi film in three years. She also has a few Hollywood projects lined-up. 

Priyanka CHopra Nick JonasPriyanka ChopraMeri Pant Bhi Sexy feat. Nick Jonas
