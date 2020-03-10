Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 'lit and chill' weekend in Pune

New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the most of their short trip to India for Holi. After attending a star-studded Holi party in Mumbai, they flew to Pune over the weekend and had a great time with her mother Madhu Chopra and best friends Tamanna and Sudeep Dutt. They were hosted by Natasha and Adar Poonawalla in Pune.

Giving a glimpse of the fun they had there, Priyanka wrote, "I love when the weekend is lit and chill at the same time. Thank you, Natasha and Adar for being the best hosts. Here's to the next time."

They flew back to Mumbai on Monday afternoon and on Tuesday morning, the star couple left for the US. Take a look at pictures of them at the airport:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Meanwhile, both Priyanka and Nick have curated their fun-filled India visit on Instagram and we have brought them here for you. For the Holi party, they looked wonderful together in matching white outfits. Nick wrote that he had a blast during his first Holi celebrations in his "second home in India".

"My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," he captioned his post while Priyanka showed us how Holi is actually celebrated. See the pictures here:

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur. They later hosted three wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.