trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662565
NewsLifestylePeople
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Play Date With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti into their family, who was born via surrogacy.

Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:01 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Play Date With Daughter Malti Marie

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared pictures of herself, with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress is a doting mother, and while her husband Nick Jonas is out touring with his band, Priyanka took out some time to share a play date with her one-year-old daughter.

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared some cute snaps from their playtime, including one photo which showed her holding Malti, who was donning a floral patterned dress, while standing on a play mat, with her mother supporting her.


Priyanka was all smiles holding Malti, sporting a casual black attire with her hair tied in a ponytail, while being extremely giddy at her daughter playing in the first picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the second picture, the ‘Citadel’ actress can be seen sitting in what seems to be a pink tub full of toys, merrily enjoying her ‘playdate’, though the last picture is a bit of a blur. But either way, Malti sure seems to having the time of her life, sharing it with her best friend.

She captioned the first slide, writing: “Play Date with friends” (complete with heart eyes emojis)

The actress back in 2022, announced that she was going to be a mother and had gone on to say that this new development has reshaped her whole life and shifted many of her priorities. Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti into their family, who was born via surrogacy.

The couple frequently post about the many shenanigans and developments taking place in their house.

Currently, Priyanka, who was earlier seen in ‘Citadel’, has advanced a great deal in her career, jumping from Bollywood to Hollywood, and establishing herself as an international star.

The actress was recently seen in the film ‘Love Again’ apart from the series ‘Citadel’, and will next be seen in the movie ‘Heads of State’.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train