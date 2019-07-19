Inside Priyanka Chopra's fab birthday party with Nick Jonas and Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who turned 37 on July 18, had a blast during her birthday party with husband Nick Jonas, cousin Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra. The Jonas' and the Chopras are currently in Miami for her Priyanka's birthday and Nick and Parineeti treated us to pictures and videos from the celebration.

Dressed in a gorgeous red outfit, birthday girl Priyanka danced her heart out to Nick's song 'Burnin' Up'. Take a look:

Parineeti posted a picture with Priyanka and had the sweetest thing to say about her. "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister."

Meanwhile, Nick also posted an adorable post to wish his darling wife. He shared pictures of her from brother Joe's wedding, in which Priyanka stunned in pink Sabyasachi sari.

"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday," he wrote.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in Jodhpur. They exchanged vows in a two-part wedding ceremony - first as per Christian rituals and then in a Hindu ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.