New Delhi: The dreamy wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was solemnised on April 14, 2022. Ralia tied the knot at RK's house - Vastu in the presence of family and close friends blessings the couple.

Popular pap Viral Bhayani shared the inside photos of Ralia's Mehendi and Sangeet functions. Dressed in red, the groom and bride along with fam-jam can be seen enjoying every moment of their pre-wedding functions.

In one of the photos, Ranbir can be seen getting emotional and holding his late legendary father Rishi Kapoor's photo in his hands.

RANBIR-ALIA WEDDING ATTIRE:

The bride and groom wearing celeb-favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ivory collection posed for the shutterbugs were greeted by the paps on duty and waved at fans too. The stunning wedding pictures were shared by Alia Bhatt on social media soon after the ceremony was over. Almost everyone wished the couple including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri and others.

RANBIR-ALIA LOVE STORY:

Ranbir and Alia dated for almost 4 years and declared love for each other by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai reception in 2018.