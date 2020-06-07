हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor’s family night

Pictures from their perfect family date have been posted by Riddhima and she called them her “comfort zone”.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor’s family night
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

New Delhi: Saturday night called for a reunion of sorts for Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s families. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joined Ranbir while Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt accompanied her for the family-only party hosted last evening. Pictures from their perfect family date have been posted by Riddhima and she called them her “comfort zone”.

One of the pictures that really caught our attention is of Alia, Ranbir, Riddhima and Shaheen, in which the ‘Sanju’ star is posing with his eyes shut or as if he has dozed off. Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda also joined the Kapoors and the Bhatts for the party.

Take a look at the pictures from their family night here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My comfort zone  #familia

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, came to Mumbai after her father Rishi Kapoor’s death. The veteran actor died of cancer at a hospital in Mumbai on April 30.

Alia, who is quite close to Ranbir’s family, was by their side after Rishi Kapoor’s death. She also penned a heartwarming note dedicated to him actor after his demise. 

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The couple hasn't yet spoken openly about their relationship.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra'. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ in the pipeline.

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRiddhima Kapoor SahniNeetu KapoorShaheen BhattSoni Razdan
