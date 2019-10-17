Inside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's cosy anniversary dinner date—In Pics

New Delhi: The B-Town power couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their 7 years of togetherness in a cosy private dinner party with family and friends. Bebo's sister and popular actress Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared their photo album.

Kareena and Saif cut a yummy looking chocolate cake on their 7th wedding anniversary bash. Bebo looked hot in a fitted ganji and blue bell-bottom jeans while Saif gave dapper vibes in a crisp dark blue shirt and white pants. Also, he matched his espadrilles in blue.

Check out the pictures:

Kareena's former manager Poonam Damania also shared some pictures of the cosy dinner bash at the Khan residence.

Little Taimur Ali Khan was elated to see the cake and sparkling candles decorated over it. Saif carried him while the munchkin was doting on the chocolate eye candy cake.

Saif and Kareena got hitched on October 16, 2012. The adorable star kid Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. The power couple has worked together in several movies such as Omkara, Kurbaan, Tashan and Agent Vinod.

On the work front, Kareena is busy with 'Good News' with Akshay Kumar, Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan in the pipeline. Also, she is busy judging 'Dance India Dance' season 7 along with Bosco Martis and Rapper Raftaar.

Saif, on the other hand, has got 'Laal Kaptaan' up for release this month. Besides, he has Dil Bechara, Jawaani Jaaneman and period drama 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' in the pipeline.