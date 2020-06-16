Inside Salman Khan’s nephew Yohan’s lockdown birthday with family

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s nephew Yohan, son of Sohail Khan and wife Seema, turned nine on Tuesday and the family made sure the little one had fun on his special day. Sohail and Seema organised a party for Yohan at home due to the lockdown. Some special moments from the birthday have been collated by Seema on Instagram. The couple’s elder son Nirvan, her parents and brother Bunty Sajdeh were also part of the family-only celebrations.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes #lockdownbirthdays #makingthemostofeverymoment #somuchbirthdaylove #gratitude,” Seema captioned her post.

Earlier in the day, she wished Yohan with some adorable photos and said, “He has my whole heart.”

Salman is currently locked down in his farmhouse in Panvel while the other members of his family are in Mumbai.

Sohail is Salman and Arbaaz’s younger brother. He is a filmmaker-turned-actor, with films such as ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’, ‘Partner’, ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Tubelight’ to his credit.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ coming up.