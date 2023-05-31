topStoriesenglish2616105
Inside Shruti Haasan's Date Night With Beau Santanu Hazarika In London

Shruti Haasan is spending some quality time in London with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

  • Shruti Haasan attended Cannes 2023.
  • Shruti's London album is goals.
  • Shruti and Santanu are 'it' couple.

Shruti Hassan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika have always been vocal about their relationship. The actress' Instagram feed is full of adorable PDA moments. Of late, Shruti Haasan seems to be in the mood to share some romantic pictures. This time, the actress dropped a mushy photo from her date night with beau Santanu Hazarika on her Instagram Stories. After attending the Cannes Film Festival, the Veera Simha Reddy star jetted off to her 'favourite city' London, and was later joined by her boyfriend. 

In Instagram Stories, Shruti Haasan can be seen getting cosy with Santanu Hazarika as they pose for a cute selfie. "Date night with my favourite person in my favourite city," she wrote. 

In a follow-up post, Shruti Haasan re-shared a video from Santanu Hazarika's feed. It shows the actress gesturing toward the camera as they go around exploring London. 

Notably, this is not the first glimpse of the couple’s London outing. Earlier, Shruti Haasan had shared a goofy Instagram story. The clip also shows the actress hugging her boyfriend and giving him a kiss. 

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been dating each other for almost two years now and are in a live-in relationship. The actress had remained quite vocal about her relationship with Santanu Hazarika, who is a visual artist by profession. From sharing adorable PDA moments to being supportive of each other, the duo have also set some major couple goals. 

On the work front

Shruti Haasan recently attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she turned a lot of heads with her stunning black outfit. Always ready to stand out from the crowd with her sartorial choices, Shruti Haasan captioned the photo, “Red carpet but always make it black.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in films like Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. She is now gearing up for the release of Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which also features Prabhas. The film is set to release in September this year. 

Shruti Haasan will also make her Hollywood debut with The Eye.

