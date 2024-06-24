New Delhi: Bollywood 'it' couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal solemnised a civil marriage on June 23, 2024, followed by a starry wedding reception at night. The who's who of the industry made their presence felt at the venue. From veterans like Saira Bano, Rekha, Ramesh Taurani and his wife, filmmaker Aanand L Rai to Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Raveena Tandon, Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan Sharma among others were spotted.

Several inside videos from the after-party have surfaced on social media and it looks like it was a lit party at Bastian, Mumbai. From couple dancing to 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' to Yo Yo setting the vibe right with his superhit numbers including 'Brown Rang' and 'Angrezi Beat' among others. Take a look here:

Manisha Koirala, the 'Heeramandi' diva, sent flowers to convey her best wishes because she could not attend the wedding due to prior commitments. Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi's 'Heeramandi' co-star, and her fiance (and South Indian star) Siddharth also came to bless the couple.

Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi made his Bollywood with Notebook in 2019 with Pranutan Bahal. Later, he was seen in Double XL. He starred with ladylove Sonakshi in Ammy Virk & Asees Kaur's Blockbuster music video.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for the past seven years. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.