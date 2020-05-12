Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s lavish home in Delhi: Snapshots of quarantine

Star couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, are currently in Delhi. Anand hails from Delhi. They had returned to India from London just before the lockdown was announced in March and since then, the couple is staying with Anand’s parents in the national capital. Very often, Sonam has provided glimpses of her quarantine life in Delhi, and on Monday, she treated her fans to some inside pictures of their luxurious home in a series of Instagram posts titled “Snapshots of quarantine.”

Take a tour of Sonam and Anand’s home here. From the kitchen, to the bedroom to their plush garden, we have pictures from every corner of their home. Also, see how they spend their time together.

Anand, an entrepreneur, owns the fashion line Bhane and sneaker brand VegNonVeg. He and Sonam fell in love in 2016 and got married on May 8, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam, who was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’ has not announced her upcoming projects yet.