हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s lavish home in Delhi: Snapshots of quarantine

Take a tour of Sonam and Anand’s home here. From the kitchen, to the bedroom to their plush garden, we have pictures from every corner of their home. Also, see how they spend their time together.

Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s lavish home in Delhi: Snapshots of quarantine
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Star couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, are currently in Delhi. Anand hails from Delhi. They had returned to India from London just before the lockdown was announced in March and since then, the couple is staying with Anand’s parents in the national capital. Very often, Sonam has provided glimpses of her quarantine life in Delhi, and on Monday, she treated her fans to some inside pictures of their luxurious home in a series of Instagram posts titled “Snapshots of quarantine.”

Take a tour of Sonam and Anand’s home here. From the kitchen, to the bedroom to their plush garden, we have pictures from every corner of their home. Also, see how they spend their time together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reading non stop... 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Anand, an entrepreneur, owns the fashion line Bhane and sneaker brand VegNonVeg. He and Sonam fell in love in 2016 and got married on May 8, 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sonam, who was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’ has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorAnand ahujaSonam Anandsonam anand delhi home pics
Next
Story

'Crime Patrol' actor Shafique Ansari dies of cancer at 52
  • 70,756Confirmed
  • 2,293Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4211724Confirmed
  • 284819Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M34S

DNA: Sudhir Chaudhary appreciated by Indians for reporting the truth of Jihad