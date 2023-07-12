trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634276
NewsLifestylePeople
SUHANA KHAN

Inside Suhana Khan And Her 'The Archies' Gang's Sao Paulo Diaries - Watch

The Archies Release: Zoya Akhtar recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale.

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:38 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Inside Suhana Khan And Her 'The Archies' Gang's Sao Paulo Diaries - Watch Inside Suhana Khan And Her 'The Archies' Gang's Sao Paulo Diaries - Watch

Mumbai: 'The Archies' star cast can’t get over the enthralling experience in Brazil at Tudum 2023 fan event on Tuesday as Suhana Khan shared the behind-the-scene video. Taking to Instagram Suhana treated fans with a glimpse of 'The Archies' members. In the video, Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others can be seen dancing, posing and exploring Sao Paulo. They also indulged in some fun activities like roller skating.

The video concluded with a glimpse of their performance at the Tudum event on the stage. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition.”

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Created by Zoya Akhtar', 'The Archies' is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book. However, the release date is not revealed yet.

Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.

One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station. The Archies gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while also enjoying their time outdoors.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the gang -- Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor -- falling in love and going through heartbreaks.

They also performed live on the title track at Tudum 2023. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded