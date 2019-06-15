Inside Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev and Charu Asopa's Goa wedding

New Delhi: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev's wedding festivities in Goa kick-started with a ring ceremony by the beach on Friday night. For the ceremony, the bride-to-be opted for a white gown while the groom-to-be matched her outfit in suit.

The pictures from the ceremony seem straight out of a fairytale. "She never gave up on me , I will never let go off her," Rajeev captioned one of his posts.

Take a look.

We also chanced upon a photo of Sushmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl with the couple, looking extremely happy. (Swipe right to have a look at it).

Besides the engagment, a mehendi ceremony was also organised on Friday at the resort where the families are staying.

Rajeev and Charu married in a civil ceremony earlier in June in Mumbai. Sharing pictures from the function, Rajeev wrote, "I, Rajeev Sen, take Charu Asopa as my lawful wife" while Charu captioned the post as, "I, Charu Asopa, take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband."

Charu is best-known for her roles in TV shows like 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and 'Mere Angne Mein'.