Inside Sushmita Sen's dinner date with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and kids

New Delhi: When in Dubai, Sushmita Sen's mother Subhra took the actress, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah out for dinner. A picture from their dinner date was posted by Sushmita and it looks like so much fun.

"When Maa treats us all out for dinner, she does it in great style #lapetitmaison #lpm #dubai #familytime #momstreat #cherished #love. I love you guys," read Sushmita's caption for the post. Sushmita can be seen standing behind elder daughter Renee while the others are seated as they smile for the perfect photo.

Sushmita flew to Dubai with Rohman, Renee and Alisah some days ago and her mother joined them later. Her brother Rajeev recently got married to TV actress Charu Asopa.

Postcards from Dubai, as shared by Sushmita, reveal that the family is having the perfect vacation. The four of them also took the viral Bottle Cap Challenge and they did it like a pro!

Sushmita and Rohman started dating last year. He is pretty much a fixture by her side now. Sushmita is accompanied by Rohman at events, parties and also vacations. He is a model by profession.

Pictures and videos of the couple working out together often go crazy viral.

On the professional front, Sushmita, also a former Miss Universe, hasn't made any screen appearance after 2015's Bengali film 'Nirbaak'.