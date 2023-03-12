Inside Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's Haldi Ceremony That Turned Into Holi- See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker who married political activist Fahad Ahmad in court last month is all set to get married in a grand traditional way now. The actress shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony which was full of colours and of course, love.

In a reel uploaded by Swara, she could also be seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Her parents and other family members could also be seen in the celebrations. “Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar,” she captioned the post.

See the pics here

"A Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun!," Swara captioned the reel.

Earlier, Swara Bhasker took to social media and announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments while announcing that they have tied the knot. Both Swara and Fahad, who is a Samajwadi Party leader, took the internet by storm when they shared the video on their respective social media handles to announce the news. The actor shared that they registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

Swara captioned the video and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara will next be seen in 'Mrs Falani'. As per reports, Swara will be 9 different stories that will be showcased in the film. The actor will be seen playing nine different characters in the movie. This is the first time that she will play so many characters in a film.