Tiger Shroff Disha Patani

Inside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's lunch date - See pics

For the outing, Disha Patani opted a green polka dotted dress while Tiger Shroff sported a casual look.

Inside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani&#039;s lunch date - See pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted on a lunch date at a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday. 

For the outing, Disha opted for a green polka dotted dress while Tiger sported a casual look. While Tiger and Disha entered the restaurant separately, they stepped out together. 

Pictures of the rumoured couple give a sneak peek of their fan-following. As they approached towards their cars, the crowd gathered from all sides to take pictures. Tiger protected Disha as she navigated her way. 

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Tiger and Disha, also co-stars of 'Baaghi 2', are often pictured in and around Mumbai on dates. However, they haven't admitted to a romance as of yet. 

Just last week, they were spotted at a Mumbai eatery for Disha's birthday dinner. Tiger also posted a video of them together to wish her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday D!  @dishapatani

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Prior to that, Tiger and Disha turned heads at the screening of Salman Khan's 'Bharat', also starring the actress. They entered the venue together and happily posed for a photo-op. 

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Disha's next film is 'Malang' alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Tiger, who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming film.

Tiger Shroff Disha PataniTiger ShroffDisha Patani
