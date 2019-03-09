Inside videos of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's extravagant wedding venue out-Watch

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The who's who of Bollywood along with some famous international figures Ban Ki Moon, Tony Blair have arrived for the big fat wedding of Akash and Shloka.

Meanwhile, we have got out our hands on some inside videos from the venue that has been adorned with beautiful floral decorations.

Check out the videos

Akash Ambani accompanied by parents Nita and Mukesh, sister Isha and brother-in-law Anand Piramal at his wedding with Shloka Mehta pic.twitter.com/k6m0iNVfpx — Priyarag Verma (@priyarag) March 9, 2019

One more video from Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding pic.twitter.com/e0LupAMDxr — Priyarag Verma (@priyarag) March 9, 2019

Akash and Shloka Mehta got engaged in 2018.

A week ago, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded pre-wedding party for Akash and Shloka in Switzerland.

Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others graced the event.