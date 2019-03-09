हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akash Ambani

Inside videos of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's extravagant wedding venue out-Watch

Check out the videos 

Inside videos of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta&#039;s extravagant wedding venue out-Watch

New Delhi: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The who's who of Bollywood along with some famous international figures Ban Ki Moon, Tony Blair have arrived for the big fat wedding of Akash and Shloka.

Meanwhile, we have got out our hands on some inside videos from the venue that has been adorned with beautiful floral decorations.

Check out the videos 

Akash and Shloka Mehta got engaged in 2018. 

A week ago, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded pre-wedding party for Akash and Shloka in Switzerland. 

Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others graced the event. 

Tags:
Akash AmbaniShloka MehtaAkash Shloka wedding
Next
Story

Ban Ki-moon, Tony Blair among VIP guests at Akash-Shloka wedding

Must Watch

PT54S

India shoots down Pakistan drone in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan