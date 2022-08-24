New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao has always managed to win the hearts of the audience and the critics alike. At a point where roles are written keeping him in mind, the versatile actor has come a long way. Recently, he was labelled as the 'Pathbreaking Actor of the Year' – a title conferred upon him by Inspiring Indian - West India 2022 Awards held recently in Mumbai.

Being an outsider in the industry, the talented actor made it big on his own out of his talent, hard work and perseverance to portray interesting roles with great conviction. From being perceived as an art house actor, Rajkummar broke the notion by consistently delivering one great performance after another.

At the award function, Rajkummar was given the task to enact a line with different emotions as he went up on stage to receive the award. Needless to say, the actor bowled over the audience with his impressive portrayal leaving them all stunned!

On the work front, the National Award-winning actor has had a busy year with 'Badhaai Do' and 'HIT'. Currently, he is filming for 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. His forthcoming films are 'Bheed', 'Monica, O My Darling' and the series 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

Rajkummar Rao debuted in the film industry with Dibaker Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha’ in the year 2010. With several hits and awards to his credit, the actor has carved a niche for himself overtime.