Instagram influencer slammed after 'disrespectful' photoshoot session at father's funeral

Rivera shared as many as eight pictures on social media, which have now been deleted. In the photos, Jayne posed in the front of the casket, and a few of them showed her smiling and smirking. 

Instagram influencer slammed after &#039;disrespectful&#039; photoshoot session at father&#039;s funeral
File Photo

NEW DELHI: An Instagram influencer from Miami has come under heavy trolling online after she posted a series of photos taken in front of her veteran father’s open casket. 

Jayne Rivera, the Instagram influencer posed for the camera next to her father's open casket.  She captioned the post writing, "Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived." 

Rivera shared as many as eight pictures on social media, which have now been deleted. In the photos, Jayne posed in the front of the casket, and a few of them showed her smiling and smirking. The 20-year-old model looked smouldering in a fitting black suit dress featuring one long sleeve and stockings.

The post didn’t go down well with her followers for obvious reasons, who described her act as ‘vile’, and ‘disprespectful'. Some of them slammed her for turning a funeral into a photo session. 

A user wrote, "Not cool Jayne, ur dad was a decorated vet, a photo shot by his casket should be beneath you. May he rest in eternal peace." Another added, "A photoshoot in front of his dead body though? Really? Classy." 

"Jayne, delete these pics, apologise for your lack of discretion or I will stop following you and I hope others will do the same," a third remarked.

"The fact that u would post something like this tells us everything we need to know about you," read another comment.

Loads of her followers told her to delete the picture and apologise for the careless post, however the Florida influencer went a step further. She's since shut down her whole account as she goes into damage control following the PR nightmare.

Jayne had built an impressive 84,000 followers on Instagram and more than 300,000 followers on TikTok through posting about fashion, travel and also posing in swimwear.
 

 

