New Delhi: On 'International Condom Day,' its rightly the time to recall that Ranveer Singh has been an audacious advocate for sexual wellness and health in India. A decade ago, Ranveer burst out the screen, with the epic Durex trailblazing 'Do The Rex' campaign.

Igniting vital conversations & challenging societal taboos surrounding sexual health. Ranveer Singh fearlessly embraced his role as the first mainstream Bollywood actor to have endorsed or spoken about a sexual wellness category product on the big screen. Cut to a decade later with Boldcare’s bold initiative featuring Ranveer Singh, hits the audiences and leaves the internet in splits.

The impact of Ranveer's advocacy cannot be overstated. 'Do The Rex' laid the groundwork for more inclusive discussions about sexual health in India, breaking down barriers and challenging outdated norms along the way.

Today, as we commemorate 'International Condom Day,' it's important to mention that Ranveer Singh has time and again, fearlessly used every mean in control to catalyze meaningful change and promote healthier attitudes towards men’s sexual well being & health.

Speaking about the recent ad with Johnny Sins, Ranveer in a statement said, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it's a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men's sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country."