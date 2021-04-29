International Dance Day: Sandeepa Dhar reveals dance helped her through darkness, pain, anxiety, fear and insecurities

New Delhi: Marking the occasion of International Dance Day, actress Sandeepa Dhar pours out her heart to express gratitude towards the art of music and movement that has guided her through the dark times of life.

Having carved a niche for herself as a promising actor with remarkable performances, Sandeepa Dhar is also a trained dancer which is evident via her social media posts.

Highlighting the positive impact of dance in her life, Sandeepa Dhar shared a beautiful dance video shot on a beach. Moving gracefully to the serene music in a white ensemble, Sandeepa Dhar made a post saying, "Life is so short.

We spend so much time sweating the small stuff. Worrying, complaining, wishing, wanting & waiting for something bigger & better instead of focussing on all the Simple blessings that surround us everyday. Life is so fragile & all it takes is a single moment to change everything you take for granted.

I decide to focus on what’s important & be grateful !

Dance taught me to stop saying “I can’t do that “ & instilled in me “I will be able to do that , just give me time to practice,” read her post.

She further added, “On this #internationaldanceday I am Grateful for the music & movement which helped me Through all the darkness, pain, anxiety, fear, insecurities . Today, Now , This moment. I am Grateful for the opportunity to experience each day. It’s a Privilege. #stayhomestaysafe #reels #reelsinstagram #sandeepadhar #happyinternationaldanceday".

With a scholarship in dance from Australian academy, Sandeepa has been the lead of an international Broadway musical 'The West Side Story' which has over hundred shows across the globe.

Trained in Jazz, Contemporary, Bharatnatyam amongst other dance forms, Sandeepa Dhar often gives peeks into her dance routines on her social media.

Gearing up for the release of her next 'Chattis Aur Maina' wherein she essays a dancer, Sandeepa Dhar is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Bisaat', which earned her critical acclaim from all quarters.