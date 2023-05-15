topStoriesenglish2608276
International Day of Families: Shilpa Shetty Shares Fam-Jam Picture

'Indian Police Force' is the newest addition to director Rohit Shetty's cop universe which already includes movies like the 'Singham' franchise, 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Day of Families on Monday, actor Shilpa Shetty posted an adorable picture with her loved ones. The snap features Shilpa sharing smiles with her daughter Samara, son Viaan, husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, mother, mother-in-law and father-in-law. "The ones who love, support, and build you up through it all. The ones who are always there for you. Cherish them, value them, and hold them closest... always! #InternationalDayOfFamilies #gratitude #blessed #happiness #love," she captioned the post.

Shamita dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section after reacting to the post. "Lovely," a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

'Indian Police Force' is the newest addition to director Rohit Shetty's cop universe which already includes movies like the 'Singham' franchise, 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'. The upcoming fictional series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."

Shilpa will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

