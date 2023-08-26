trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654037
NewsLifestylePeople
SANJANA SANGHI

International Dog Day: Actress Sanjana Sanghi Misses Her Four-Legged Best Friend, Shares Adorable Pics - Check Here

Actress Sanjana Sanghi shared adorable images with her Dog. Sanjana wrote, “Its #InternationalDogDay : I hear? I miss my cuties so much, every single second. The plan is to convince my parents to let me bring at least one of our 4 from Delhi to my home in Mumbai. All ideas in making this pitch successful are welcome.”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 11:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

International Dog Day: Actress Sanjana Sanghi Misses Her Four-Legged Best Friend, Shares Adorable Pics - Check Here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sanjana Sanghi has charmed her way into audiences' hearts with on-screen performances like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rockstar' amid others. Apart from acting, she shares deep affection for her dogs. As International Dog Day comes around, she wholeheartedly celebrates the companionship and love she shares with her furry friends, giving us a glimpse into their heartwarming relationship. 

Sharing cute images with her Dog, Sanjana wrote, “Its #InternationalDogDay : I hear? I miss my cuties so much, every single second. The plan is to convince my parents to let me bring at least one of our 4 from Delhi to my home in Mumbai. All ideas in making this pitch successful are welcome.”

On the work front, Sanjana will soon be seen in Dhak Dhak produced by Taapsee Pannu and Kadak Singh opposite Pankaj Tripathi slated to release by the end of this year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train