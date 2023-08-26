International Dog Day: Actress Sanjana Sanghi Misses Her Four-Legged Best Friend, Shares Adorable Pics - Check Here

New Delhi: Sanjana Sanghi has charmed her way into audiences' hearts with on-screen performances like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rockstar' amid others. Apart from acting, she shares deep affection for her dogs. As International Dog Day comes around, she wholeheartedly celebrates the companionship and love she shares with her furry friends, giving us a glimpse into their heartwarming relationship.

Sharing cute images with her Dog, Sanjana wrote, “Its #InternationalDogDay : I hear? I miss my cuties so much, every single second. The plan is to convince my parents to let me bring at least one of our 4 from Delhi to my home in Mumbai. All ideas in making this pitch successful are welcome.”

On the work front, Sanjana will soon be seen in Dhak Dhak produced by Taapsee Pannu and Kadak Singh opposite Pankaj Tripathi slated to release by the end of this year.