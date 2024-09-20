International Emmy Awards 2024: The Night Manager Gets Nominated For Best Drama Series

Mumbai: The Night Manager helmed by director and showrunner Sandeep Modi has bagged the nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2024 . The series is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and features eclectic talent including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

The Night Manager is a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights that narrates the tale of the ultimate showdown between Shelly Rungta and Shaan Sengupta.

This one got hotter & more special!



The Night Manager is the only Indian series to bag the International Emmy Nominee for Best Drama Series _#TheNightManagerOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/dYXwbxDOQo — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 20, 2024

A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia , the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose .

Director and Lead Actors share their excitement as the series earns a nomination for Best Drama.

Director & Showrunner Sandeep Modi said, "With The Night Manager, the most challenging thing was to tell the story again in a way that it would appeal to the audiences. Each character has been crafted meticulously, in a way that they connect with the Indian audiences and the ethos. I am excited and beyond happy that The Night Manager is the only Indian nomination at the International Emmy Awards. This wouldn't have been possible without our incredible collaborators; Banijay Asia, The Ink Factory and Disney+ Hotstar. Kudos to the entire cast and crew for this valuable recognition."

Anil Kapoor, who plays the role Shailendra Rungta in the show, said, "Being nominated for an Emmy is a surreal feeling, even after all these years in the industry. This show has been a labor of love for all of us—Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, our creators Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose, Shridhar Raghavan; our talented writers Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava, Director of Photography Ben Jasper and every cast and crew member who worked behind the scenes. We’ve all poured our hearts into this project.

To see it connect with audiences globally and now receive this prestigious recognition is deeply humbling. I’ve always believed that when you put in the hard work and passion, it speaks for itself, no matter where you're from, and this nomination is proof of that. It’s an incredible honor for all of us who believed in this project from day one. Shelly is the 140th character I have played in my 45 years as an actor, and moments like these fuel me to go for 140 more! Here’s to celebrating Indian talent on the world stage and continuing to push boundaries in the years to come!" He further added.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who essays the role of Shaan Sengupta aka The Night Manager said, “An Emmy Nomination for my first series.. wow! From day one, we knew that we were creating something special with The Night Manager but for it to receive so much love and recognition across the country, and the world was not something any of us had imagined. This is such a big moment for us all ! Sandeep, Anil Sir, Sobhita, Tilotamma, the Disney+Hotstar team and to every member of our cast and crew - this one’s for all the hard work and effort that everyone’s put in.”

Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Kaveri, said “This is such fantastic news! I’m so happy for the directors Sandëép Modi and Priyanka Ghose as well as our phenomenal technical crew. This is very very motivating and moving. Big shout out to Anil Sir, Aditya, Tillotama and the rest of the cast for this exciting moment and shared joy! Huge congratulations are in order to our producers Disney+Hotstar, Banijay India and InkFactory for backing this project beautifully through and through!”

The Night Manager is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.