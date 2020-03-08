International Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and others post wishes

Mumbai: From Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene to Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Karan Johar, a slew of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to express their love for the women out there.

Kareena, who is new to Instagram, posted a picture of her mother Babita and her son Taimur and wrote, "Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend."

Kajol posted a message for the 'core women’s club'. "To all the women who form my core women’s club! And have raised me in all different ways and taught me different definitions of feminism! Let this day be an acceptance of that," she wrote.

"She is strong...She is fierce. She is bold and beautiful. She is a mother, sister and support system to her family. Wishing all the wonderful women around the world a very #HappyWomensDay," Madhuri tweeted.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra emphasised on a woman's right to equality

She wrote: "Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries.

"To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal."

Shilpa added: "A woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society, so our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's be the change we wish to see.#WomensDay."

Wishing everyone a happy Women's Day, Bipasha spoke about the challenges women go through in their life.

"Strong Women aren't simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A woman who's been through the storm and survived??? We are all warriors... Happy International Women's Day," Bipasha posted on Instagram.

Not only female celebs, our men of Bollywood also penned inspiring and loved messages for women on their social media platforms.

Actor Ajay Devgn posted a picture of him with his wife Kajol and daughter Nysa.

"The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers and daughter spell strength. Saluting them," Ajay captioned the image.

Actor Anil Kapoor uploaded a picture of his wife Sunita and daughters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor.

"Every day is their day in our lives and our home," Anil wrote alongside the photograph.

Karan Johar wrote: "Women don't need a celebration or any validation! That's what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020."

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also conveyed women's day wishes, stating he feels proud to be part of women-oriented movies.

"International Women's Day worldwide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. 'Prem Rog', 'Damini', 'Tawaif' are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman's Day. Congratulations," Rishi tweeted.

Actress Huma S Qureshi has a piece of advice for women.

"Its always good to celebrate women's day, we don't need a day to celebrate us. But I think it's actually the day that highlights our social, cultural economics achievements from all over. One advice that I would like to give all you amazing ladies is love yourself and live with confidence, your choices reflect that," she said.

On International Women's Day, actor Vijay Varma thanked the female directors, including Shonali Bose, Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar, with whom he worked in the films.

"Happy Women's Day... sharing some of the most beautiful collaborations I had the fortune to make with these filmmakers. Thank you for giving me a career," Vijay wrote.