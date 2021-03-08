हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Women's Day 2021

International Women's Day 2021: Bollywood's leading ladies celebrate womanhood

On the occasion of International Women`s Day, several leading ladies from Bollywood celebrated the spirit of womanhood by sharing celebratory and powerful messages with fans.

International Women&#039;s Day 2021: Bollywood&#039;s leading ladies celebrate womanhood
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women`s Day, several leading ladies from Bollywood celebrated the spirit of womanhood by sharing celebratory and powerful messages with fans.

Commemorating the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second child, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her newborn, along with a motivational note. She wrote, "There`s nothing women can`t do. Happy Women`s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay."

The `Queen` of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut paid respect to the women in her life by tweeting photos of them, along with the message, "Every day is Women`s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women`s day," followed by a heart emoji.

Bollywood`s `Dhakk Dhakk` girl Madhuri Dixit also expressed her gratitude to the women who inspired her in life by tweeting photos of them and a special message that read, "My humble gratitude to all the women who have been a part of my journey & who continue to inspire me Red heart folded hands Happy Women`s Day. Which strong woman avatar from my films do you like the most?"

 

Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher paid homage to the women serving our nation in the armed forces by tweeting, "The headcount of women in the military has increased almost three-fold over the last six years with more avenues being opened for them at a steady pace. There are 9,118 women currently serving the army, navy and air force. #Narishakti," along with photos of the women in uniform.

Actor, Taapsee Pannu also tweeted a celebratory message for the occasion which read, "On this women`s day #ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 with @M_Raj03 and yours truly! #BeatTheBoundaries #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashYou #GenerationEquality #InternationalWomensDay."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Each year on March 8, International Women`s Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.

