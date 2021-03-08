International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares photos of her 'favourite women'

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her thoughts on International Women's Day. The actress said that each day is Women's Day. She attached her tweet with photos of her favourite women, sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut.

"Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day," read the Tweet by the 'Queen' actress.

Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day pic.twitter.com/ZSHYAikynd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 8, 2021

Actress Kangana Ranaut's stance on women's right has always generated lots of controversies. On one hand, she is hailed for doing strong female-centric movies and rejecting to do item songs and fairness creams advertisements as they are racist and promote unhealthy notions of beauty.

However, on the other hand, she is frequently seen taking a jab at fellow female actresses. She has previously called actress Taapsee Pannu 'sasti copy' (a cheap imitation) and Swara Bhaskar as 'B-grade' actress. She has also called Alia Bhatt a 'mediocre' actor and Karan Johar's pet.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in J Jayalalithaa's biopic 'Thalaivi' and action thriller 'Dhakad'.