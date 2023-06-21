Just Nimrat Kaur Celebrating Yoga Day Like A Total Pro

Actress Nimrat Kaur has captured the hearts of millions of fans with her performances in movies such as LunchBox, Airlift, and Dasvi. Today, on June 21, as the world united in celebrating International Yoga Day, Nimrat embraced this ancient discipline. Yoga not only improves physical fitness but also promotes mental well-being. People from all walks of life have embraced yoga as a means to lead a healthy lifestyle, and Nimrat is no exception.

Taking to Instagram, she shared beautiful pictures of herself in bright orange workout wear, gracefully striking various yoga poses against the backdrop of a beautiful location surrounded by a waterbody and hills.

“Yoga is the music which makes the mind, body and soul dance to one tune. Happy International Yoga Day!! Happy World Music Day!!” Nimrat captioned the post.

How fans reacted to Nimrat Kaur’s post

Nimrat's post went viral in no time as fans began commenting on it.

“What a location to perform yoga in the morning," wrote a fan.

“This is called nature and beauty,” said another user.

A third comment read, “Seems as if that log of wood is in sync with each of your yoga poses”.

Nimrat Kaur’s professional commitments

Nimrat Kaur has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty and is expected to release later this year.

Nimrat was last seen in the Tushar Jalota-directed Dasvi along with Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

Apart from this, she was last seen in the OTT show, School of lies, which released on June 2.

About International Yoga Day

International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 to promote physical and mental well-being through the practice of yoga. Yoga enthusiasts and practitioners from all walks of life come together on this day to participate in yoga sessions, workshops, and events that highlight the power of this ancient discipline.