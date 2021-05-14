Internet digs out Sushmita Sen's old video when she was 18 and prepping-up for UN Speech - Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is adored by her ocean of fan following across the globe. A major throwback video of the actress when she was 18 years old has surfaced online and it shows her prepping up for her UN Speech.

Sushmita Sen preparing for her important United Nations Speech has been lauded by her fans. Some even said that she is 'Hollywood material' while others praised her 'elegance and aura'. Take a look here:

Looking smashing in blazers - neon green and black - the actress surely looks highly impressive.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series 'Aarya' which received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. She is currently busy shooting season two of the same show.

The actress is dating model Rohman Shawl and their social media PDA often grabs headlines as fans love to check out all of their pictures and videos.

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.