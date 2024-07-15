Anant Radhika Wedding: The day has arrived when Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to marry Radhika Merchant. On the evening of July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will become life partners. While there is ample information about Anant and the Ambani family, little is known about Radhika's family members beyond her parents. Among them is Radhika's brother-in-law, Aman Majithia, who has yet to be seen in the viral wedding photos and videos. Do you know that Radhika's sister, Anjali Merchant, is married to a businessman? Let's delve into the details about him.

Company Market Value of About ₹2000 Crore

Meet Radhika's brother-in-law, Aman Majithia. Anant's saadu, Aman, is also a businessman and plays a significant role in the Merchant family's business. Radhika's father, Viren Merchant, is the founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited (EHPL), one of the country's leading pharmaceutical companies. According to Forbes, the company's market value is approximately ₹2000 crore.

Shaila and Radhika on the Board of Directors

Additionally, Viren Merchant is the director of other companies, including Encore Business Centre Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited, and Encore Natural Polymer Private Limited. Radhika's mother and Viren Merchant's wife, Shaila Merchant, is the co-founder and managing director of Encore Healthcare. Viren and Shaila Merchant's daughters, Anjali and Radhika, are also on the board of directors of Encore Healthcare.

Who is Radhika's Brother-in-Law, Aman Majithia?

Radhika Merchant's entrepreneurial sister, Anjali Merchant, married Aman Majithia in 2020. Aman Majithia, founder of Vataly, is also an entrepreneur. He started Vataly, an online retail brand, in 2017, driven by his passion for excellent design and the desire to innovate in the Indian retail market.

Since 2019, Aman has been an associate director at his father-in-law Viren Merchant's business, Encore Healthcare. According to his LinkedIn profile, his role at EHPL involves overall operations and CMO unit resource management. He is responsible for goal setting, achieving targets, planning for company growth, and ensuring conditions align with these plans.

Aman's Impressive Educational Background

Aman Majithia served as a director at Amsal Chem Private Limited from January 2012 to January 2016. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2011 with degrees in political science, economics, and organizational behavior. Additionally, he holds degrees in economics, entrepreneurship, and political science. Aman also studied at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business in the USA. His wife, Anjali Merchant, and Radhika's sister also studied at UVA.

Anant Ambani's Education

After completing his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (Mumbai), Anant Ambani graduated from Brown University in Rhode Island, USA. He has since dedicated his time to the family business.

Family

Anjali and Aman married in 2020 and have a son. They reside with their family in Mumbai. There is limited information available about Aman and Anjali Merchant's net worth. However, the pharmaceutical company EHPL has a market cap of approximately ₹2000 crore.