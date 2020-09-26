हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

IPL 2020: Amitabh Bachchan's new pic with MS Dhoni sends netizens into a tizzy!

Looks like the thespian does manage to sneak out time from his busy schedule to watch a game or two of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

IPL 2020: Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s new pic with MS Dhoni sends netizens into a tizzy!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up for the fresh season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Looks like the thespian does manage to sneak out time from his busy schedule to watch a game or two of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Indeed the IPL 2020 fever has kept the buzz alive on social media and not even our celebs can escape it. Big B posted a new picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and internet couldn't keep calm.

The picture piqued netizens' interest with people dropping comments on Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter timeline. Some tried trolling him while others showered love and respect. 

On Friday, Delhi Capitals managed to slay Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs in their second match of the 2020 Indian Premier League  (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium.

CSK will now face SunRisers Hyderabad in their next match on October 2, 2020.

All eyes on MS Dhoni!

 

